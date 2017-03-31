BREAKING NEWS: Brentwood police investigation leads to human trafficking conviction

A jury convicted a man of sex trafficking Thursday, after what is believed to be the first trial of its kind in Williamson County.

Eric Demarco Hamilton, 26, was found guilty of one count of Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act, a Class B Felony, and the misdemeanor count of Domestic Assault.

Hamilton was arrested on April 10, 2016, after Brentwood Police responded to a domestic assault call for service at the Extended Stay America hotel located at 9020 Church Street. A coordinated investigation by the Brentwood Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation led to Hamilton being charged with Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act and Domestic Assault.

The victim was placed in the care of End Slavery Tennessee, a nonprofit agency that partners with law enforcement to combat human trafficking.

Statements by the victim and evidence discovered during the investigation determined that the victim had been taken from a hotel in North Little Rock, Arkansas by Hamilton during the early morning hours of April 1, 2016. The victim was transported within Arkansas, and to cities in Texas and Florida before coming to Brentwood for the purpose of performing sex acts at the direction of Hamilton. Hamilton is a Native of Flint, Michigan with ties to Arkansas and Georgia.

Assistant District Attorney Kelly Lawrence of the 21st Judicial District prosecuted the case.

The Brentwood Police Department encourages anyone who thinks they know a victim of human trafficking to call their local police or End Slavery Tennessee at (615)806-6899.