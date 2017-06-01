Crash near Concord Road follows Metro Police pursuit of murder suspect

Police have taken a homicide suspect into custody following a crash on I-65 near Concord Road.

Metro Nashville Police reported that Nashville Murder suspect Kevin Tidwell was in custody after a pursuit on I-65 near Concord Rd.

According to Brentwood Police and Fire dispatch, Brentwood was not among the agencies involved in the pursuit, but officers were on the scene of the crash.

Lt. Bill Miller of the Tennessee Highway Patrol said his agency is working the crash, but also was not involved in the pursuit.

Tidwell was wanted in connection with the May 27 killing of Jesus Flores on Antioch Pike in southeast Davidson County.

According to a press release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Tidwell had just been added to the agency’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list on Wednesday.

Kevin Michael Tidwell, 34, was wanted by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department and the TBI to face charges of Criminal Homicide and Attempted Criminal Homicide. Additionally, Tidwell was also wanted to face a charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon in connection to an incident earlier this year in Nashville.

The TBI release said “after developing information about Tidwell’s whereabouts, authorities engaged in a brief pursuit, leading to Tidwell’s capture after a motor vehicle crash, the circumstances of which remained under investigation at the time of this release.”