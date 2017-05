The response to a collision involving a compact sedan and a Cadillac Escalade SUV is blocking eastbound lanes of Old Hickory Boulevard just east of Franklin Road.

The collision occurred about 10:30 a.m.

A Metro fire engine responding to the crash was blocking the eastbound lanes. The SUV was blocking the southbound on-ramp to I-65. The sedan had moved to the side of the road.

Traffic is being affected on Franklin Road and Old Hickory Boulevard west of the incident.