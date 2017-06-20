UPDATE: TBI identifies man shot on Peytonsville bridge after police chase

David Bryan Creson, 40, of Franklin was shot this morning on the Peytonsville Road overpass above I-65 when police say he brandished a gun after Williamson County Sheriff’s deputies had pursued him there.

Susan Niland, public information officer for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, said the state agency would be following up on the death at the request of 21st District Attorney General Kim Helper.

Franklin Police initiated the pursuit after checking the tags on the white SUV that the man was driving. Niland said the tags were listed as stolen.

After a period of time, the Franklin officers ceased their pursuit.

Williamson County deputies spotted the vehicle about 10:40 a.m. near Henpeck Lane and Lewisburg Pike. They initiated a pursuit that continued over the I-65 overpass at Peytonsville Road. Officers say that the driver of the vehicle came to a stop on the overpass, got out of the vehicle, and brandished a weapon. One of the two deputies on the scene fired, striking the driver. The driver, since identified as Creson, was deceased at the scene. One of the deputies sustained a leg injury during the incident.

She said more information would be released later.