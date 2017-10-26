BREAKING NEWS: Rep. Charles Sargent says he won’t run again

State Rep. Charles Sargent (R-Franklin), announced this morning that he will not seek re-election to the Tennessee House of Representatives in 2018.

According to a press release, Sargent has chosen to focus on his health. The Chairman of the House Finance, Ways, & Means Committee has dealt with skin cancer in prior years and was recently diagnosed with a related condition that requires additional treatment.

Sargent’s announcement concludes a 21 year tenure in the Tennessee General Assembly. He was first elected to represent House District 61 in 1996.

Sargent owns a State Farm Insurance agency in Green Hills. In the Legislature he has become known as an education advocate, and worked to get the funding for the new Williamson County campus of Columbia State Community College.

