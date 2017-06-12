Breaking: No study on Williamson Medical Center

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

There will be no study on the possibility of selling Williamson Medical Center – this time.

The Williamson County Commission voted 16-7 Monday night during its regularly scheduled commission meeting not to pursue a study of selling the hospital.

Commissioner Gregg Lawrence made the proposal to study selling the hospital, saying the funds generated from such a sell could possibly be used for schools if Tennessee laws were changed.

“We don’t really know under current law what we can or cannot do,” Lawrence said.

After an hour-long debate, commissioners voted overwhelmingly to not even look at that measure.

Commissioner Brian Beathard said he did some research and could not support it.

“I talked to counties who did it and regret it,” he said. “I talked to hospitals who were interested in buying and now they aren’t.”

