BREAKING: Williamson County Commission approves school expansion funding

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

The Williamson County Commission approved 22-0 to fund $22.1 million in expansion projects for four county schools on Monday night.

The commission voted to use educational impact fee funds to get the construction started. The resolutions were $4.9 million for Page Middle School and Page High School and $17.2 million for Brentwood Middle School and Brentwood High School.

The vote came just minutes after the Brentwood City Commission approved giving $2.4 million to help pay for the Brentwood portion of the school projects.

