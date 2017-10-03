Breast Cancer Awareness events in Williamson County

By SARAH GRACE TAYLOR

With October being national Breast Cancer Awareness Month, organizations across Williamson County are hosting different events to raise awareness and benefit related causes.

Below is a list of breast cancer awareness events in the county throughout the month:

Kelly Spalding Designs Pink Party:

This party invites community members to shop commemorative “Tennessee Hope” designs over wine and finger foods to support the Breast Health Center and give chemotherapy kits to women in need.

The event is Oct. 5 3-6 p.m. at Kelly Spaldings Designs.

Witches Ride Franklin

During the second Franklin Witch Ride, witches will rise “broom cycles” through the Westhaven neighborhood, handing out candy to children. Afterward, there will be a fundraising bake sale and pizza party. Proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society.

The event is October 26 at 5 p.m. at the Westhaven Trail.

Susan G Komen Race for the Cure

The Susan G Komen Foundation’s annual Race for the Cure benefits treatment, testing and diagnosis efforts in the community. The event includes a 10k, a 5k, a survivors parade and a 1 mile walk.

The event will take place in Maryland Farms, Brentwood on Oct. 28.

Race Village opens: 7 a.m.

10k Run starts: 8 a.m.

Survivor Parade: 8:30 a.m.

5k Run and 1 Mile Walk start: 9 a.m.

Do you know of an event not listed? Email us at info@springhillhomepage.com and we’ll add it to the list.