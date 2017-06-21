Brentwood Academy buddies both headed for Vanderbilt

By CHIP CIRILLO

Brentwood Academy’s Cam Johnson and Gavin Schoenwald have been friends since grade school, so it’s no surprise they’re both headed for Vanderbilt.

Schoenwald, a tight end who will play quarterback this season, committed on Thursday .

Johnson, a wide receiver and defensive back, did the same the next day.

“I’d call us best friends, I really would,” Schoenwald said. “We’ve known each other since fourth grade.”

Johnson’s family lived in Madisonville, Ky., back then and Schoenwald lives in Brentwood.

“I was at Woodland Middle in sixth grade and I said, why don’t you come down and move here to Nashville, and we’ll go to BA together,” Schoenwald said. “And look at us now.”

The move certainly paid off for both of them.

Johnson, a three-year starter, has 127 catches for 2,423 yards and 24 career touchdowns for the Eagles, who won their second straight Division II-AA title last season.

Schoenwald, a safety as a sophomore, was BA’s second-leading receiver with 34 receptions for 329 yards and four TDs in 2016.

“The first time I saw him after I committed I shook his hand and said I just want you to know I committed to Vanderbilt and you’re my newest recruit,” Schoenwald said. “Obviously, it worked out pretty well – a little bit faster than I thought.”

Schoenwald went to the Vanderbilt football facility Thursday to celebrate his commitment with the Commodore coaches and brought Johnson with him.

Schoenwald said Johnson enjoyed good conversations with Vandy coach Derek Mason and receivers coach Cortez Hankton.

“And the next day he pulled the trigger as well,” Schoenwald said. “I was driving and I had to pull over. I didn’t really believe it at first.”

Johnson, a 6-foot-1, 182-pound senior, first met Schoenwald on a travel basketball team.

“We’re definitely really close friends,” Johnson said. “Committing (to Vandy) wasn’t really planned or anything. We were never like, ‘We have to go to the same college or anything like that.’ But we had talked about how cool it would be.”

Johnson, who had 12 offers, picked Vanderbilt over Southeastern Conference rivals such as Tennessee, Auburn, Louisiana State and Ole Miss.

“I guess it was just an opportunity to get the best education in the SEC and play big-time football,” Johnson said. “Also, I think Vanderbilt is definitely on the rise and has some good things coming up and I definitely wanted to be a part of something that maybe could change Vanderbilt football.”

Three state titles in a year

Johnson is hoping BA threepeats next season after he threepeated last year with state titles in football, basketball and track and field.

“It’s pretty cool because a lot of schools would kill just to get one state championship, so to be able to win three in one year is awesome,” Johnson said. “It’s something that I think we sometimes take for granted at BA, especially.”

Schoenwald, a 6-5 senior, has won three state championships in basketball and two in football.

“I haven’t ended a season without a state championship since my freshman football season, so I don’t plan on changing that anytime soon,” Schoenwald said. “It never gets old, it really doesn’t. The first one was just as sweet as this past one that we just got.

“I’ve got all my little rings lined up and there’s a story behind each one, which is pretty cool. I’ll be able to show my kids and my grandkids one day, and not a lot of people can say that.”

Schoenwald replaces quarterback Jeremiah Oatsvall, an Austin Peay signee who was the MVP of the last two state title games.

“Obviously, JO is a phenomenal player,” Schoenwald said. “His stats speak for themselves, but at the same time I feel like we’re two completely different quarterbacks. He’s a guy who’s a Johnny Manziel-type who touches the ball and you never know what’s going to happen. And with me I feel like I can stay in the pocket and deliver it all over the field.”

Schoenwald, who signed as a tight end/athlete with Vanderbilt, has passed for 723 yards and nine TDs the past two seasons as a backup.

“It will be tough, obviously coming from tight end, but at the same time I feel like I’ve got knowledge of the game enough to where I can dissect defenses and get this thing rolling for us and eventually win a third state title,” said Schoenwald, who picked Vandy over Ole Miss and South Carolina. “Me being a tight end and kind of a receiver prototype, I know where they’re supposed to make their break, I know what they’re supposed to do against a certain type of defense.”

His experience as a safety may help him to know what the defensive backs are thinking.

Three Eagles have committed to major colleges, including linebacker Jack Sirmon (Washington).

Schoenwald hopes BA basketball star Darius Garland will also commit with Vanderbilt, but the nation’s top-rated point guard also has offers from Duke, Kansas, Indiana, Louisville and others.