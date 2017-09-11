Brentwood Academy headmaster denies claims of negligence in sexual assault lawsuit

By SARAH GRACE TAYLOR

Brentwood Academy and several of its administrators denied claims of negligence made in a lawsuit filed last month by a former parent and student who was allegedly sexually assaulted on campus several times.

The six defendants in the case each filed individual responses to the suit on Friday, each denying claims made against them.

After the responses were filed, Brentwood Academy Headmaster Curt Masters released a statement on the responses saying the school has not been made aware of any incidents until after the lawsuit was filed.

“

September 09, 2017

Dear Alumni and Parents of Alumni,

I wanted to share an update with you regarding the civil lawsuit filed against Brentwood Academy and several of our employees in August.

Yesterday, BA filed its Answer to the lawsuit, in which we denied the allegations in the complaint. We are committed to addressing any allegation of sexual harassment and bullying, and it’s important for you to know that at no time before or during our investigation into misconduct did anyone report that a rape occurred. In fact, no such accusation was ever made to us by the plaintiffs until this lawsuit seeking monetary damages was filed more than two years later.

The facts will show that BA took appropriate actions based on the information available to us. We will continue to defend ourselves vigorously against these accusations, and we will pursue all relief available to protect all parties involved in this case. We are heartbroken for everyone involved in this case.

Nothing is more important than the safety and wellbeing of our students and campus community.

Please do not hesitate to reach out should you have any questions or concerns regarding these events. Now, as always, we are committed to living out our core mission and vision: nurturing and challenging each whole person to the glory of God.

We hope to see many of you soon on campus.

Sincerely,

Curt”

Brentwood Police and the Tennessee Department of Child Services are involved in an ongoing investigation into the reported incidents.