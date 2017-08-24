Brentwood Academy lawsuit: John Doe sues alleged assailants for $6 million

By SARAH GRACE TAYLOR

After filing a lawsuit against Brentwood Academy and several administrators for their response to a sexual assault on campus, a former student and his mother are suing the three boys accused of the assaults for $6 million.

According to a lawsuit filed Thursday in Williamson County circuit court, the plaintiffs John Doe and his mother Jane Doe are suing the three boys named in the original lawsuit and, by extension, their parents for five counts:

Assault

Battery

Negligence

Intentional infliction of emotional distress

False Imprisonment

According to the lawsuit, the parents of each of the three defendants were made aware by the school of their children’s “severe and pervasive pattern of harassment, bullying and assault upon one or more students” during the 2014-15 school year.

In the lawsuit against the school, the plaintiffs describe instances in which the three defendants, then all minors, allegedly sexually assaulted and raped John Doe at the school.

The school has not filed a legal response yet but Director of Communications Susan Schafer said they plan to “rigorously deny” the allegations in the first lawsuit.

Law enforcement and the Department of Children Services have opened investigations into the reported incidents.