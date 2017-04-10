Brentwood Academy makes semis, other teams get to quarterfinals

By CHIP CIRILLO

Brentwood Academy coach Greg Brown wasn’t sure what to expect from his young softball team, so he’ll gladly take a semifinal showing at the Brentwood Invitational.

The Lady Eagles took a three-run lead early before falling to Forrest 5-3 in a silver division semifinal at Crockett Park on Saturday.

“We came over here to try to get some experience and I think we got that over the last couple of days, and I think we kind of came together as a team as a whole,” Brown said. “We knew in the back of our minds (Forrest) was always going to keep coming so we kept trying to put pressure on them. They don’t ever give up.”

Forrest (22-1), whose only loss this season was to Lawrence County, went on to win the silver division with a 9-0 victory over Franklin County in the final on a one-hitter by MVP Sam King.

The short-handed Lady Eagles (6-3) got contributions from throughout the lineup in the 21-team tournament.

“They all played super from top to bottom,” Brown said. “We were a little short-staffed this weekend. We had some girls that were out doing some extracurricular activities outside school, but the whole team played really well.”

In the quarterfinals, BA beat Briarcrest 4-1 and Forrest won a 1-0 pitchers’ duel with Pope John Paul II.

“We played some really good teams here this weekend and that’s why you come to play in this tournament,” Brown said. “You know the competition is going to be at a high level and you just come over here and try to get better.”

Girls Preparatory School won the gold division with a 2-1 win over Christian Academy of Knoxville in the final.

GPS eighth-grader Chapel Cunningham, the No. 9 hitter in the batting order, had both RBIs, including the winning hit on a sixth-inning single against a drawn-in infield with two outs.

Lady Bruisers pitcher Shelby Walters was named MVP. Teammates Ariana Whatley and Macie Stanfield joined her on the all-tournament team.

Ravenwood made it to the gold quarterfinals, where it lost 5-4 to Friendship Christian on a sixth-inning sacrifice fly in a game shortened by the 70-minute time limit.

“My outfielders were in position to do exactly what we asked them to do to get as deep as you can to where you could still throw someone out,” Ravenwood coach Allison Brown said. “(Left fielder) Addie Martin made a perfect throw, she made a good catch. The girl just beat it out so it was a good play.”

Emily Cooper pitched all five games for the Lady Raptors (6-5).

Cooper, Sophie Patonis, Syndey Christian, Macy Lyle and Sydney Hughes hit the ball hard for Ravenwood.

“The top of my lineup really pulled through,” Brown said. “My middle infielders and my pitcher-catcher duo – they all pitched and hit really well this weekend.”

Brown said the stronger teams are typically in the gold bracket.

Centennial made it to the silver quarterfinals, falling 5-1 to Franklin County.

“We have grown so much,” Centennial coach Nicole Fougerousse said. “Right now we’re in that weird space where the kids are understanding, “Oh, my goodness, we are in games. Oh, what do we do?’ And that’s very frustrating because that’s the learning curve that we’re at when we beat ourselves more so than the opponents beat us.”

Most of the Lady Cougars don’t play travel ball and one is a first-year player.

“I’ve got good ballplayers,” Fougerousse said. “I know people don’t look at Centennial and think they could have good ballplayers. I really do. They just don’t know that they’re good ballplayers and that’s the frustrating part.”