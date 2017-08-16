Brentwood Academy plans to ‘rigorously deny’ claims in sexual assault lawsuit

By SARAH GRACE TAYLOR

Brentwood Academy plans to deny allegations of administrators ignoring reports of rape and sexual assault on campus described in a recently filed civil lawsuit.

Director of Communications Susan Schafer told the Home Page on Wednesday that the school plans to deny wrongdoing alleged in the $30 million lawsuit, which alleges that school officials did not properly handle reports that a sixth grade boy had been sexually assaulted on campus by eighth grade boys.

“Our intentions are to defend the lawsuit and rigorously deny the claims that have been made,” Schafer said.

At this time, the school is unable to provide a date when a legal response to the complaint will be filed.