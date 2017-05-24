Brentwood Academy scores shutout in first tournament game

By JOY STEIDL

The Brentwood Academy Eagles dominated the first game of the State baseball tournament on Tuesday, defeating the Pope John Paul II Knights 7-0.

The Knights threatened in the first as Ben Brooks started the game with a line drive single. The Knights hit into a double play and although they would get another single by Jake Rucker and two walks they could not capitalize.

Brentwood Academy struck early and often. The Eagles’ Alex Reynolds earned the first RBI with a single to right. Two more Eagles earned RBIs with a single by Conner Woodlee, and a ground out that scored a run by Garrett Smith. The first inning ended with BA in the lead 3-0. Jarvis returned to the mound for Brentwood and struck out the side.

The Eagles added 4 more runs in the bottom of the Third. Conner Woodlee had an RBI fly out to left scoring Jarvis. Rosen singled to score a run and another scored on a double by Gones. The final run scored on a wild pitch and Brentwood went up 7-0.

The Knights used the opportunity to get some work for their pitches. Nate Piano came in the fourth inning, Deuce Drennan in the 5th, and Andrew Snyder in the 6th all not allowing any runs.

Although Brentwood Academy’s scoring ceased, the Knights could not recover and took the first loss 7-0.

In total Brentwood Academy collected 10 hits. With Reynolds, Hodges, and Bryce Jarvis each having multiple hits for the Eagles.

Brentwood Academy controls its destiny in the winners bracket as they are set to take on McCallie at noon on Thursday at Wilson Central.

The weather, however, could become a factor in tournament play with more showers in the forecast.