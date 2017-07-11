Brentwood alum Robbie Ray makes MLB All-Star Game debut Tuesday night

Pictured: Arizona Diamondbacks Pitcher Robbie Ray (Image courtesy of ESPN.com)

By CHIP CIRILLO

Robbie Ray went 14-31 his first three years in the Major Leagues.

This season, he’s an all-star.

The former Brentwood pitcher will make his first appearance in the Midsummer Classic with the National League in Miami on Tuesday night.

Ray is 8-4 with a 2.97 earned run average, 141 strikeouts and 52 walks in 106 innings with Arizona during his fourth season in the big leagues.

He ranks fifth in the majors in strikeouts and opposing hitters are batting just .203 against him.

The 25-year-old left-hander has improved his command and limited walks this season.

“There’s a fearlessness in what he’s doing,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo told ArizonaSports.com. “There’s fearlessness in the days leading up to his start, there’s fearlessness in his pregame, there’s fearlessness in the execution of all his pitches.

“And I know there was a mechanical adjustment where he picked up a little bit of the tempo. And it’s translated, so credit to him for doing all that work to make it work the way it is right now.”

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Ray is armed with a 94-mph fastball he mixes with a slider and an improved curveball.

Washington selected Ray in the 12th round of 2010 draft before trading him in a multi-player deal three years later to Detroit for pitcher Doug Fister.

Ray broke into the big leagues with the Tigers in 2014 before they traded him to Arizona in a three-way trade with the New York Yankees in the offseason.

He spent the last three seasons with Arizona, showing hints of a breakout season with 218 strikeouts in 2016.

That tied him with the New York Mets’ Noah Syndergaard for ninth in the majors.

Ray is 6-1 in his last nine starts.

Arizona (53-36) is 7-1/2 games behind the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers in the Western Division.

Ray went 8-1 during his senior year at Brentwood in 2010. He committed to Vanderbilt, but changed his mind and signed with Arkansas before going right to the Nationals’ farm system.

Three other Diamondbacks made the all-star team: first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, third baseman Jake Lamb and pitcher Zack Greinke.