Brentwood alum Roy an unsung hero for tournament-bound Belmont

Photo Credit To Belmont Athletics

By CHIP CIRILLO

Jenny Roy doesn’t know what it’s like not to be in the NCAA Tournament.

The sophomore forward from Brentwood has made it to the tournament during both of her first two seasons at Belmont.

The Bruins (27-5) visit 18th-ranked Kentucky (21-10) at 11 a.m. Friday (ESPN2) for a first-round game.

Last year, Belmont lost to Michigan State 74-60 in the Bruins’ first NCAA appearance in nine seasons.

“It feels amazing,” Roy said. “Two years in a row is a huge accomplishment and we’re really grateful for this opportunity. Yeah, it’s crazy. It’s always a dream when you’re a little girl to be in the NCAA Tournament.”

Roy couldn’t hide her excitement in a Monday tweet:

“We are taking our dancing shoes to Lexington. See y’all Friday (at 11 a.m.) on ESPN2. March Madness…let the games begin!”

The Bruins roar into the tournament with a 21-game win streak that includes a 16-0 showing in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Only top-ranked UConn (107 straight) and Drake (22) have longer winning streaks.

“To win 21 straight games you have to find a way to win,” Roy said. “Some nights it wasn’t our shooting, it was our defense. Some nights it was different players, but I think 21 shows that no matter what’s happening we’re going to find a way.”

The 5-foot-11 Roy averages 8.5 points and 6.9 rebounds on a balanced team that boasts four starters whose scoring averages are in double figures.

“Jenny is probably our unsung hero on this team,” Bruins coach Cameron Newbauer said. “She doesn’t get any of the accolades, awards or recognition that she deserves. She’s a player that can do a multitude of things for us.”

Newbauer calls Roy the Bruins’ best perimeter defender, one of the best rebounders, possibly the best offensive rebounder, a good 3-point shooter and a strong player around the rim. A “jack-of-all-trades,” as he put it.

Roy is 22 of 63 from 3-points range for 34.9 percent clip and she’s grabbed a team-high 87 offensive rebounds. She is working hard at trying to improve her foul shooting (56.5 percent).

She enjoyed the best game of her career against Southeast Missouri in the opening round of the OVC tournament. She notched a career-high 14 rebounds, 12 points, six assists two steals and a blocked shot to lead the Bruins to a 74-59 win

“What makes Jenny Jenny is the unbelievable effort and relentlessness to just be great at whatever you ask her to do,” Newbauer said. “I’m not sure I’ve ever coached anybody in 16 years that’s got that motor that she has.”

Roy delivers big plays for the Bruins, whether it’s a clutch basket, important defensive stop, key steal or a much-needed rebound.

Sometimes Roy gets frustrated when Newbauer gives her a rest during a game because she never wants to leave the court.

“It’s uncanny how hard she goes every single day,” Newbauer said. “She just figures out, throughout the course of a game, what it is that we need from her and she does it.”

Belmont must find a way to contain Kentucky’s All-Southeastern Conference duo of Makayla Epps (17.2 ppg) and Evelyn Akhator (10.9 rpg).

Belmont forward Lauren Thompson, a former Christ Presbyterian Academy standout, joins Roy in the starting lineup.

The 6-1 senior averages 10.3 points and 5.4 rebounds, in addition to shooting 91.8 percent at the foul line.

Roy ranks third in career scoring at Brentwood with 1,463 points and helped the Lady Bruins finish second in Class AAA in 2012.

She helped the Lady Bruins win consecutive Class AAA volleyball titles from 2013-14 and was a standout in track.

“Jenny had a great basketball IQ, she had offensive skills as a penetrator and moved well without the basketball as a slasher, but her greatest contribution came from the defensive side,” said Ronnie Seigenthaler, who coached her in basketball and track. “She guarded every position on the floor depending upon who we played. We put her on (our opponent’s) best player, whether it was a point guard or a post and she neutralized that player every night.”

Roy understood defensive gaps and she used her length and athleticism to shut down opponents.

She’ll need another strong defensive game to upset fourth-seeded Kentucky.

No. 13-seeded Belmont has earned 13 road wins this season, second in Division I behind UConn’s 14.

The Bruins also played well in a 75-74 loss at Minnesota on Dec. 14.

“We played a pretty tough preseason schedule that prepares us for games like this,” Roy said. “We played Louisville, too. It does give us a little confidence and a little bit of faith knowing that if we do what we do we can hang with anyone.”