Brentwood announces Summer Concert Series at Crockett Park

Get the lawn chairs ready: Brentwood this week announced the lineup for the annual Summer Concert Series at the Eddie Arnold Amphitheater in Crockett Park.

New to the line-up this year is The Answer Band, the season opener on June 4.

The Answer Band plays Motown, Blues, Funk, Rock and Hip Hop hits.

The Nashville Symphony performs June 11 as part of their Community Concert series and The Kadillacs will be back for July 4.

Following is the complete line-up: