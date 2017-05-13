May 14, 2017

  • search

Current Weather

temperature

56℉

clear sky

Home
Uncategorized

Brentwood announces Summer Concert Series at Crockett Park

Posted by
Date:
Leave a comment

Brentwood announces Summer Concert Series at Crockett Park

Get the lawn chairs ready: Brentwood this week announced the lineup for the annual Summer Concert Series at the Eddie Arnold Amphitheater in Crockett Park.

New to the line-up this year is The Answer Band, the season opener on June 4.

The Answer Band plays Motown, Blues, Funk, Rock and Hip Hop hits.

The Nashville Symphony performs June 11 as part of their Community Concert series and The Kadillacs will be back for July 4.

 

Following is the complete line-up:

2017 DATES BANDS
June 4  The Answer Band
June 11 The Nashville Symphony
June 18  The South Street Players
June 25  The WannaBeatles
*Tuesday July 4th  The Kadillacs and Fireworks
July 9  The Celebrity Allstar Band
July 16  Rubix Groove

About The Author

Related posts

Leave a Reply