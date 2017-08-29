City Commission agrees to donate share of possible sales tax increase to fund school debt

By LANDON WOODROOF

If Williamson County voters approve a half-cent sales tax increase, the City of Brentwood will donate its share of that increase for three years to help fund school debt, City Commissioners decided Monday night.

The vote was 6 to 1 in favor of the interlocal agreement between the city and Williamson County. This decision joins Brentwood with Franklin, Nolensville and Spring Hill.

Brentwood City Manager Kirk Bednar said that the city’s share of the tax increase would equal roughly $3.5 million per year, or $10.5 million over the full period of the agreement.

Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson said the additional revenue would go “strictly for the new capital building for schools, not for general government, not for the landfill, nothing else but for schools” and, specifically, school debt.

Despite the lopsided vote to pass the agreement, most commissioners were hardly enthusiastic about it.

“Sometimes our choices are not necessarily the choices I want to make, but they’re the choices in front of me,” Commissioner Anne Dunn said.

She said she supported giving residents a chance to make their position on the sales tax increase known at the polls.

“I never have a problem with people voting on things,” she said.

Commissioner Regina Smithson described a possible sales tax raise as preferable to an increase in property taxes. The property tax increase is another potential funding option for the approximately $500 million Williamson County Schools says it needs over the next 10 years for capital projects.

“I think the voters do have a right to decide if they want a sales tax increase instead of us going to the property tax increase,” she said. “It just seems like more people can participate that come here to work and certainly enjoy our county benefits.”

Some commissioners expressed frustration with what they saw as a lack of specifics from the county about its long-term funding plans.

“I think we need some hard figures, I think we need some dollars,” Commissioner Rhea Little said. “The only reason I’m gonna vote for this is because all I’m voting for is the right of voters to have a referendum and to vote for it. If it was up to me to vote for it without that contingency I would not vote for this tonight. I don’t think we should be using Brentwood tax dollars for something that’s not a Brentwood thing.”

Commissioner Ken Travis expressed similar reservations.

“I know the school board has plans on what they need, but I don’t see the long range plan that the county has,” he said. “I think there needs to be that long range plan that the county says, Here’s what we’re gonna do, we get over this hump, it will give us the ability to borrow x million dollars, and we can do this. That’s what I hear from the voters of Brentwood.”

Williamson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Mike Looney said that there is close to $80 million worth of capital projects affecting Brentwood schools on WCS’s 10-year plan. These include a new elementary school and middle school on Split Log Road, the new STEM building at the Brentwood Middle and High School campus, the expansion of Ravenwood High School, the razing of Brentwood Middle School and a renovation of Scales Elementary School.

Looney would not commit to a strict completion timeline for all of these projects. However, he said that Brentwood’s donation of its sales tax revenue would help create a situation where the county was in a better position to pay for these projects.

The additional revenue the county would receive from this sales tax increase would help it increase its borrowing capacity. It would also, Looney said, help get the county past a crucial period in its debt repayment.

“The good news is that if you look at the county’s debt structure there is a funding fall off or a debt payment fall off in about three years time,” he said. “So the county’s capacity to maintain the new debt load increases because their debt load pays off in about three years.”

Commissioner Mark Gorman was not swayed enough by any of the arguments raised Monday night.

“I will not vote in favor of this this evening because I don’t have enough information to be comfortable that we’ve turned over all the rocks in terms of alternative ways to finance the capital commitment to the schools,” he said.

Anderson said he was optimistic about the referendum’s ultimate passage. But he said that if the sales tax increase failed, the county would have to look to other means of raising money for schools.

“Hopefully they’ll see…that we don’t have a lot of different options,” he said of possible referendum voters. “You’ve got the wheel tax, you’ve got the sales tax, the property tax, you certainly could look into the hotel/motel tax, but the rest of them don’t do justice to the amount of money that we’re gonna need over the next 10 to 15 years that the schools have laid out.”

Some attention was also given to the possibility of seeking additional state funding. Because of the relative wealth of the area, Williamson County currently receives less funding from the state than many other counties.

“The calculations that the state uses use our rate of affluence to determine what our ability to pay is,” Looney said. “They make the assumption that we are going to tax ourselves locally more than we currently do by about $550 per students. So the state gives us about $3,300 per student whereas some of our counterparts…get in excess of $5,000 per student.”

Anderson still wants to get the okay for an interlocal agreement with Thompson’s Station before taking the referendum idea to the County Commission. He said that the idea could be before the County Commission in October. The county would then have a minimum of 75 and a maximum of 90 days to hold the referendum.