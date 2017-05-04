Brentwood-area athletes shine at Great 8 Invitational

Several Brentwood-area track and field athletes shined at the Great 8 Invitational at Father Ryan Tuesday.

Brentwood High’s Taylor Pickett took the girls pole vault with a winning effort of 12-2. Her teammate, junior Katherine Coffey, won the shot put and discus events. Her shot put of 43-5.75 was close to six feet better than second place, and her winning discus throw of 134-5 pushed her 12 feet past the next best competitor.

Ravenwood’s Riley White won the 400-meter with a time of 56.22. Annika Sleenhof (Ravenwood) captured the 1600-meter title with a time of 5:00.78.

Brentwood Academy’s Meredith Helton won the 3200 with a time of 11:16.98.

Ravenwood won the girls 4×400 relay (3:57.76).

Brentwood freshman Jett Kinder won the boys high jump with a height of 6-4.

CPA’s Bobby Willingham won the pole vault with a mark of 14-6.

BA’s Michael Archie won the triple jump with a 46-1 effort.

Brentwood’s Jackson Vroon won the 3200-meter run with a time of 9:34.16.

