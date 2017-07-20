Brentwood track athletes take top honors at AAU Nationals

Brentwood athletes took top honors at the AAU Club Track and Field Nationals from July 9-15.

Members of Kindersport Elite, a premier track performance training club in Brentwood, competed in the events at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Fla.

Brentwood High rising senior Kyle Costner won the gold medal in the young men’s decathlon (ages 17-18) with 6,042 points.

Brentwood Academy’s Alexandria Swindle took silver in the young women’s pole vault with 10-06.00.

Lipscomb Elementary’s Canon Kinder took silver in the javelin (94’8”).