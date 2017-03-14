SOFTBALL OUTLOOK: Brentwood, BA, Ravenwood return key pieces

By KEVIN WARNER

Brentwood, Brentwood Academy and Ravenwood’s softball teams return with momentum following successful 2016 campaigns.

Brentwood (20-17) finished third in District 11-AAA regular season and tournament play in head coach Erica Powell’s first season.

Ravenwood (23-17) finished just ahead of the Bruins in the regular season, and rallied in the postseason to capture the district title before falling in sub-state against Clarksville. Head coach Allison Tyree Brown hopes to have her team continue to improve in her sophomore campaign.

Greg Brown takes over Brentwood Academy, which lost to Baylor in the Division II quarterfinals last season. Brown spent the last four years as an assistant coach for the Eagles.

Brentwood High School

The Lady Bruins look to build on a 2016 campaign in which they earned a third-place finish.

They will rely heavily on the pitching of junior Hannah Koenig and the hitting of senior shortstop Annie Bruns.

Koenig, a Louisiana Tech commit, dominated the circle in 2016. She posted a 1.55 ERA, 189 strikeouts and just 64 walks en route to being named District 11-AAA Co-Pitcher of the Year.

Bruns, an all-district performer, batted .440, drove in 40 RBI and blasted six homeruns last year. She also serves as team captain.

The Bruins upperclassmen lead an inexperienced team into the season. Powell hopes freshmen utility player Elisabeth Laviolette and infielder Kaleigh Bottoms can help them early in a tough district.

“I feel honored to be coaching at Brentwood,” Powell said. “This school is amazing. I also feel lucky to have the team I have. I couldn’t ask for a better group of kids. They always show up happy and excited to work hard at whatever task I give them. They support each other 100 percent, and they don’t care who gets the credit.”

Brentwood Academy

BA brings back seven starters from last year’s team.

Junior centerfielder Jessie Brown returns as the most consistent hitter for the Eagles. The Austin Peay commit hit for a .556 average and posted a .630 on base percentage last season. Sophomore Maddie Lindholz followed with a .400 batting average and a .460 OBP.

Senior Britney Chappell, a shortstop, could also split time with Lindholz at third base. Lindholz could see time behind the plate with senior Sarah Catherine Martin.

Newcomers Kielli Chacon and Taylor Cathy look to contribute early for Brown’s Eagles. Chacon will play the outfield while Cathy will be a utility player and pitcher.

Brown has high expectations for his team, but despite the seven rearming starters, sees a lack of game experience as a weakness of his squad. The team will need to overcome that as they face tough challenges from Division II foes Baylor and Goodpasture.

Ravenwood High School

The District 11-AAA champions hope to replace a lot of talent from last year’s team and make another playoff run.

Ravenwood loses five starters from its sub-state team, which included pitcher Abby Irwin (Belmont), shortstop Autumn Ogletree (Florida) third baseman Drew Dudley (Austin Peay).

Outfielders Carlie Cantrell and Hailey Erickson also graduated.

Junior Emily Cooper played behind Irwin for the last seasons and looks to claim the bulk of the pitching duties. Fellow junior Sydney Christian catches and plays third base. Sophomore Sydney Hughes steps in at shortstop. Senior Macy Lyle looks to see time at second and third.

Senior Sophie Patonis, an Alcorn State signee, will help fill the void in the outfield.

Brown said she hopes her young team will grow as they face several tough early season hurdles, namely Alabama’s Hoover High School in the Raptor Invitational next month.

The team’s chemistry will not be one of those hurdles.

“Our team chemistry is one of our biggest strengths,” Brown said. “These girls are all great friends with each other even outside of softball. Having trust within a team and being able to work with one another is a huge battle for a lot of teams, but we have come together since day one.”