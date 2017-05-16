Brentwood baseball keeps season alive with seventh-inning rally

By CHIP CIRILLO

Brentwood found a way to keep its season alive with a seventh-inning rally.

The Bruins overcame a two-run deficit by scoring three times in the seventh of a 4-3 win at Overton in a Region 6-AAA semifinal on Monday night.

Brentwood (25-9) visits Summit (24-11) in the region final on Wednesday.

“It showed guts on their part,” Bruins coach Bill Moore said. “It takes some timely stuff to happen and it happened.”

Brentwood trailed 3-1 entering the final inning, but third baseman Chase Roberson’s throwing error brought in two runs to tie the score.

Then, Jacob Scott’s one-out double to right field brought in Tyler Shelton with the winning run.

“It was an outside pitch and I just took it that way,” said Scott, the No. 8 hitter in the batting order who went 3 for 3. “I figured we’d pull through.”

Bruins pitcher Caleb Pearson finished strong, retiring the last 15 batters, including seven strikeouts as he mixed his fastball and curve.

Bobcats sidearmer Austin Hensley held the Bruins to three hits and two walks during the first six innings before cleanup hitter Luke Reidy opened the seventh with a single and Pearson followed with a double to left center.

Overton coach Mike Morrison brought in lefthander K.J. Baker and Bailey Etheridge to finish up.

“We were trying to throw as far under hitting speed as we could, something I don’t think that they probably have seen all year,” Morrison said of Hensley’s approach. “He did a great job and he kept the ball down. That type of pitcher can be very frustrating.

“We were trying to throw it about 50 miles an hour. In Williamson County, they’ve got arms like what Brentwood threw that’s throwing 86, 88 miles per hour – somewhere in there – and they’ve got arms like that they see on a consistent basis throughout the year and we don’t have that on our staff.”

Morrison said it’s like throwing a changeup every pitch.

Brentwood hit the ball hard all night, but Overton (23-12) responded with strong defensive plays.

The Bruins got the leadoff hitter on base in five of seven innings.

“It’s really tough for our seniors,” said Bobcats shortstop Dorian Berry, a Columbia State signee. “All of us have played varsity since we were freshmen, so we’re a tight pack. They got a good hit and it somehow tuned their way.”

Jacob Blackwell’s one-run single in the first and an outfield throwing error that led to two runs in the second gave Overton a 3-0 lead after two innings.

Patrick Queener’s sacrifice fly to left narrowed the gap to 3-1 in the fifth.

Brentwood swept a three-game series with Summit in late March en route to the District 11-AAA regular-season title, but the Spartans have won seven straight and outscored their last two opponents 23-1.

“I’m just thankful that we get to play them, because for a few innings there I didn’t know if it was going to happen,” Moore said. “I’m proud of our kids for gutting it out.”

Brentwood football coach Ron Crawford congratulated the Bruins players and coaches as they left the dugout after the game.