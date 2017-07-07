Brentwood-based Crye-Leike expands to Puerto Rico

Crye-Leike Real Estate Services, the nation’s fifth largest independent residential real estate firm, is expanding outside of the continental United States for the first time in its 40-year history, with a new franchised office in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Santiago Coll-Camalez, a veteran independent real estate broker, is now the owner and managing broker of the new Crye*Leike franchise in San Juan, the capital of and largest city in Puerto Rico, an island commonwealth that is a territory of the United States. About 1 million people live in the San Juan area.

Coll-Camalez has been a real estate broker there since 2004.

Most of the major real estate brands familiar to Americans on the continental U.S. are active in Puerto Rico; however, the market also has many small independent real estate firms. Coll-Camalez’s brokerage has three full-time and one part-time agent, with plans to grow to about 14 agents, said Keith Sullivan, president of Crye*Leike Franchises and chief marketing officer for Crye-Leike.

“We’ve had some discussions with others in Puerto Rico for additional offices. Nothing has transpired yet but we’d like to expand our presence there,” he said.

Sullivan says the real estate transaction in Puerto Rico is conducted in a similar fashion. Additionally, tax incentives (Act 20 and 22) were created to lure wealthy investors to the island. One difference: Spanish, not English, is the most commonly used language spoken in Puerto Rico, though English is widely spoken. Coll-Camalez’s Crye*Leike franchise is fully bilingual, Sullivan said.

In 2012, Puerto Rico passed new tax laws, known as Act 20 and Act 22, that make the island territory a tax haven for U.S. citizens who become residents of Puerto Rico. The laws shield new residents for at least half of the year from paying most federal income taxes.

Crye*Leike Franchises has 29 independently-owned and operated franchise brokers located in Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi, Kentucky, Florida, and now, Puerto Rico.