Brentwood bats get hot late against Franklin

By SAM McGAW | Photos by STEVE WHEELER

An early pitchers’ duel quickly turned into a rout between Brentwood and Franklin Monday.

After both teams went scoreless through four and a half innings, Brentwood exploded for eight runs in the ensuing two frames to take down the Rebels 8-1 at home.

“We had some opportunities earlier in the game, but we just couldn’t cash in,” Brentwood coach Bill Moore stated. “I think their guy kind of got behind in some counts and started to leave some pitches up. We just started to square him up a bit after that.”

The Bruins (14-6, 9-4 District 11-AAA) broke the scoreless tie with two outs in the bottom of the fifth.

Kaden Dreier opened the rally with a two-run single to right centerfield. Caleb Pearson followed with a two-run double to leftfield for a 4-0 advantage.

"We didn't start the inning very well with executing some stuff," Moore stated.

Franklin (10-8, 5-5 District 11-AAA) cut its deficit to 4-1 with a home run over the leftfield wall by Jonathan Giles in the sixth. Brentwood responded in the bottom half of the frame with a two-run single by Jackson Pope, an RBI by Luke Reidy and a steal of home by Pope.

“It was definitely a sigh of relief [to get those runs],” Brentwood pitcher Jackson Galloway said. “Our guys getting those runs, that’s a really big credit to them. We kind of had an off-game Saturday, so I’m glad we could re-focus and take care of business tonight.”

Galloway recorded five strikeouts and allowed five hits in a complete-game effort.

“He did an awesome job, like he does every week,” Moore said. “I was happy for him to get some runs, because lately he seems to always get the shaft, in terms of run support. He’s a consistent guy for us.”

Franklin pitcher Alec Timmerberg threw four strikeouts and gave up seven earned runs in five innings.

“I thought he pitched a really good game,” Franklin coach Jon Whipple said. “He just left two pitches up in the zone to those guys in the middle of the order and they cashed in on it. We just kind of fell behind there and fell behind on counts and they were able to cash in a little bit more.”