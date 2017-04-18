Brentwood candidates forum is a go for Wednesday

The public forum featuring all four candidates running in Brentwood’s May 2 municipal election that was to take place a week ago is back on for 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at the LBMC headquarters in Hill Center Brentwood.

LBMC’s sparkling new offices are at the corner of Franklin Road and Maryland Way, at 201 Franklin Road. A parking garage is available.

The forum originally was scheduled for April 12, but it was moved because of a school rezoning meeting at Brentwood Middle School.

Early voting began April 12 and continues through Thursday, April 27.

The Brentwood candidate forum is being organized jointly by the Home Page Media Group, WAKM AM-950, the Williamson Herald and Williamson Inc.

There are three open seats in Brentwood’s municipal election, with four candidates seeking them: John Byers, Mark Gorman, Rhea Little and Regina Smithson.