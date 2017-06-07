Remodel, temporary closure planned for Brentwood Chick-fil-A; second area location in the works

By LANDON WOODROOF

Drive by Brentwood’s Chick-fil-A location any day but Sunday around peak meal times, and you would think they were giving away free food. The lines at the fast food restaurant often stretch the length of the building, out of the parking lot and onto the road leading into the Brentwood Place Shopping Center.

Those lines will disappear later this year for several weeks, however, if Chick-fil-A gets approval for redesign plans from the Brentwood Planning Commission.

The plans will be presented to the Planning Commission next month. They include a small building expansion in the back, more landscaping on the site and changes to the drive-thru lanes. Additionally, the inside of the restaurant will be remodeled to bring it in line with more current Chick-fil-A designs.

Completion of these projects will mean the Chick-fil-A will need to close for about a month, said Barry Hooper, the store’s operator. When it reopens, Hooper is hopeful the improvements to the site will help with those long lines and reduce congestion in the area. That congestion could further be reduced by the addition of a new Chick-fil-A location in or near Brentwood, something Hooper said was in the works.

“The new restaurants today are being built differently than when this one was built in 2005,” Hooper said. “This restaurant was not built to do the volume that we do today.”

The restaurant’s business has grown each year since it opened, Hooper said, but that growth has especially picked up in the past three years or so. Hence the need for the redesign.

As far as car traffic is concerned, there are two main changes to the drive-thru lanes that should make getting to and leaving the restaurant easier.

First, the plan calls for re-striping the drive-thru area to make two clear lanes of drive-thru traffic.

“Right now the customers can line up in two lanes, but it’s not designed for the customers to do it that way,” Hooper said. “There’s just enough room for customers to do it, and it barely works. This revision would allow us to make it a true double lane, which will make it more functional for people to pull in and not get bottled up.”

Hooper said drawing up the double lane “would be huge in terms of the traffic flow.”

The other change has to do with the place you actually place your drive-thru order. As a result of the building’s expansion in the back, the drive-thru order points will be pushed farther behind the restaurant. Hooper said this would in turn pull cars farther back onto the property, hopefully leaving fewer to spill onto the Brentwood Place entrance lanes.

The changes to the interior of the restaurant will be extensive. The location will be getting a new layout, new floors, new furniture, new decor, even a new, larger front counter.

“We’re almost getting a new restaurant inside the shell of this one,” Hooper, who has been with Chick-fil-A for 31 years, said.

Hooper believes the changes to the restaurant should both help it manage its current level of business better and help increase that business.

“We’re trying to make it more efficient,” he said. “That’s the key.”

The plans for Chick-fil-A were mentioned at Tuesday night’s Planning Commission meeting in relation to a project at the adjacent Brentwood Place Shopping Center. A plan was presented for various improvements to the center’s parking lot.

The plan includes adding landscaping to the parking lot and re-striping the parking spaces in front of Stein Mart to make a 90-degree-angle, rather than diagonally angled, spaces. The proposal would result in 48 additional parking spaces.

Another aspect of it, however, attempted to address some of the Chick-fil-A traffic. Currently there is an exit in front of the Chick-fil-A onto the main drive going into the shopping center. This exit sits directly across from a drive access point leading out of the Stein Mart parking lot. Brentwood Place’s plan would change it so that the two access points do not directly face each other.

Some commissioners wondered why more could not be done to improve traffic into the shopping center. Commissioner Ken Travis, for instance, asked if it would be possible to lose a couple of parking spaces from the north end of the Stein Mart lot and widen the entrance drive that goes into Brentwood Place from Franklin Road. While there are currently two lanes on that drive exiting onto Franklin Road, there is only one coming in.

“That lane going into Chick-fil-A has almost become a Chick-fil-A only lane,” Travis said.

Architect Michael Hindman, speaking for Brentwood Place, said that would be difficult to do given the light poles and utilities located there. He also said it would require reworking the traffic signal.

Travis, along with several other commissioners, thought it made more sense to consider the Brentwood Place plans at the same meeting as the Chick-fil-A plans.

“I’d like to see the two side-by-side,” he said, explaining why he could not approve the Brentwood Place plan Tuesday night.

Hindman agreed to defer the plan to July’s meeting, when the Chick-fil-A proposal is also expected to be on the agenda.

Hooper said the approval of Chick-fil-A’s plan is crucial to the future of his restaurant.

“This restaurant today needs it bad in order to handle what we’re dealing with and to continue growing in the future,” he said. “Without it, it will make it very difficult.”

He said if the proposal is approved the restaurant would shut down for a month probably some time between October and December of this year.

Even with all of the changes to the Brentwood location, though, it is possible that more would be needed to accommodate the growth in popularity of the Chick-fil-A brand in the area.

As a result, Hooper said plans are underway to construct a new Chick-fil-A location within two to five miles of the Brentwood store.

“We’re close to having a deal done,” Hooper said. “We can’t tell where that’s at yet until it’s a signed deal.”

The Brentwood Home Page will update readers when a location for the new restaurant are finalized. The plans are expected to be presented to the Brentwood Planning Commission at its next meeting on Wednesday, July 5 at 7 p.m.