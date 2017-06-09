Brentwood coach takes gold in discus throw at Senior Games

From left are David Privett of Arizona, who won the Silver medal, Steve L. Wade of Brentwood, who won Gold, Joseph Dedic of Wyoming, who took the Bronze, and Chad Craig of Oklahoma, who came in 4th place. // SUBMITTED

Steve Wade of Brentwood, the Brentwood High School throws coach, recently won a gold medal at the National Senior Games at Samford University in Birmingham, Ala.

Competing in the 50-54 year old category, Wade threw 148-5 to claim first place.

In 2016, Wade set the Tennessee Senior Olympics 50-54 year old discus record.

At this year’s Spring Fling, one of Wade’s Brentwood High School throwers, junior Katherine Coffey, became the only girl thrower in Williamson County history to win gold in both discus and shot put at the TSSAA state championships. In addition, Wade’s son, Steve Wade, Jr., was a two time state champion in shot put and holds the shot put record at the University of Louisville.