Brentwood community meeting held to discuss rezoning Plan B

By ASHLEY COKER

Superintendent of Williamson County Schools Mike Looney, along with several Williamson County School Board members, met with Brentwood parents Wednesday night to continue discussion around rezoning options for the schools.

Looney breezed through rezoning Plan A again, but parents were eager to hear about Plan B and its potential repercussions. Plan B, which serves as a fallback in the event that Williamson County Commission refuses to fund Plan A, requires students be rezoned from Brentwood Middle and High Schools on both the east and west sides to relieve overcrowding.

Plan A is contingent on County Commission agreeing to fund extensions at BMS and BHS. On Monday, the County Commission’s Education Committee recommended that the commission approve funding for Plan A, including the Brentwood expansions and expansions at Page Middle and High Schools, at its Monday meeting. The County Commission is expected to make its final decision on May 8.

Plan A calls for 8 percent of the Williamson County students to be rezoned. If Plan B is implemented, it will call for an additional 839 students to be rezoned, bringing the percentage up to 9.6.

Under Plan B, Brentwood Middle will send students in the western portion of its zone to Grassland Middle School and students in the eastern portion to Woodland Middle School. This move would require Grassland to send some students in a portion of its zone to Fairview Middle School to prevent substantial overcrowding.

Students rezoned to Grassland would be allowed to attend BHS because there is some capacity at the high school level, making Grassland a split feeder between BHS and Franklin High School. Students rezoned to Woodland would continue onto Ravenwood High School.

In addition to the students on the eastern side of the zone being rezoned to Ravenwood, BHS would send students in Brookfield, Copperstone, Woodland at Copperstone and the section of Split Log Road between Sam Donald and Sunset Roads to Nolensville High School.

At Wednesday’s community meeting, Looney explained that families who live in neighborhoods subject to rezoning may not actually have to change schools. There are two provisions under School Board Policy 1.703 that will allow families to stay put. They are as follows:

Grandfather Provision: rising fifth grade, rising eighth grade and rising 11th and 12th grade students may request and be grandfathered to continue in the former zoned school.

Sibling Provision: When a student is attending an out of zone school, that student and his siblings may attend through the highest grade level of the school. A sibling may only apply to attend an out of zone school if there is a sibling who will be enrolled in that school the upcoming school year.

If rezoned families choose to continue in their former zoned school under one of the above provisions, parents must arrange for their students’ transportation.

Parents who attended the meeting were given the opportunity to talk to Looney and other school board members one-on-one after Plan B was explained.

The school board will hold a special called meeting on May 2 to discuss the issue further and is expected to approve a rezoning plan at its May 15 meeting.