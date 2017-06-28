Brentwood couple sentenced for tax fraud on $2 million income

Dr. Jeff McCoy, Jr., 70, and Andra McCoy, 68, both of Brentwood, were each sentenced on Tuesday to serve 36 months in prison for conspiring to defraud the United States on income tax liability.

According to Acting U.S. Attorney Jack Smith for the Middle District of Tennessee and Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department’s Tax Division, the sentencing follows a guilty plea on March 3 to conspiring to defraud the United States.

A press release from the U.S. Attorney’s office said that the McCoys filed 2003 through 2007 income tax returns with the IRS on which they claimed fake income tax withholding amounts and sought more than $2 million in fraudulent refunds. They submitted false documents to the IRS and placed their assets in the names of nominees and in nominee bank accounts.

For example, they established a bank account for a purported nonprofit business and directed Jeff McCoy’s employer to deposit his income into the nominee account. In addition to seeking fraudulent refunds, the McCoys also failed to pay more than $500,000 in taxes owed for tax years 2001 through 2008, despite earning more than $2 million during that time.

In addition to the prison term imposed, they were ordered to pay $913,595 in back taxes and serve three years of supervised release.

The case was investigated by the IRS-Criminal Investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Thomas Jaworski and Trial Attorney Alexander Effendi prosecuted the case.