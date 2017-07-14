CRIME REPORT: REI shoplifting incident top story in slow crime week

The Brentwood Police Department’s crime report for the week ending July 13 is one of the sparsest the department has issued in months.

The most notable incident is one the Brentwood Home Page covered the other day. On Sunday, July 9 a man stole clothing from REI and fled the scene in a white Subaru Legacy with temporary tags. Police issued a photo of the suspect, who was described as a 6-foot-tall white male weighing approximately 195 pounds with long brown hair. Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact the Brentwood Police Department at 615-371-0160.

There was just one case of a car-related theft this week, according to the report. That occurred on Tuesday afternoon, July 11 at the Deerwood Arboretum & Nature Center at 320 Deerwood Lane.

Someone stole a purse from an unlocked car. The person then used the stolen cards in Davidson County. Police have no suspects for this crime.

Another incident of theft occurred on Saturday, July 8 on the 5000 block of Jackson Lane. A 14-foot tandem trailer was stolen from the exterior of someone’s home. Police have no suspects in connection to that crime, according to the report.

Finally, someone egged a house on the 9600 block of Brunswick Drive early Saturday evening, July 8. A white sedan is listed as a suspect vehicle.