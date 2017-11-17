CRIME REPORT: Two stolen cars, multiple car break-ins

Two cars were taken from the driveways of Brentwood homes over the past week, and eight cars were burglarized, according to the latest crime report from the Brentwood Police Department.

The first vehicle, a 2016 BMW 320i, was stolen from a home on the 1200 block of Arrowhead Drive between the evening of Friday, November 9 and the morning of Saturday, November 10. No suspects are listed on the crime report.

A second car was taken from a home on the 1100 block of Pin Hook Lane between the evening of Tuesdsay, November 14 and the morning of Wednesday, November 15. The vehicle stolen in this case was a 2011 Ford F-150. There are no suspects.

Items were stolen from two unlocked cars at a home on the 7000 block of Country Club Drive in the Country Club Estates subdivision between the night of Friday, November 10 and the morning of Saturday, November 11. A handgun and money were taken. Police have no suspects.

Tower Park was the site of another car-related theft on Saturday afternoon, November 11. A car window was broken and a purse stolen in this incident. There are no suspects.

Another unlocked car was targeted on the 9700 block of Brass Valley Drive on either Tuesday night, November 14 or Wednesday morning, November 15. Two backpacks and their contents were taken. No suspects are listed on the report.

A car was broken into at the Brentwood Family YMCA early in the morning of Wednesday, November 15. A car window was broken and a purse was stolen from inside the vehicle. The report lists a male wearing light pants and a dark sweatshirt who left in a silver van as a suspect.

Two more unlocked cars were entered on the 1100 block of Retreat Pass on either Tuesday night, November 14 or Wednesday morning, November 15. A bag, a credit card and shoes were taken in this incident. There are no suspects.

Finally, a car was broken into in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center on Wednesday night, November 15. A car window was broken and a bag with contents was stolen. A 5 foot 7 inch tall man wearing a gray and orange jacket is listed as a suspect.

In the past, Brentwood Police Department Assistant Chief Thomas Walsh has urged all Brentwood residents and visitors to “park smart” by making sure that no valuables are left visible in their cars upon exiting.

Several other thefts were also reported over the past week in Brentwood.

Someone reported a missing credit card that was stolen from a diner’s table at Uncle Julio’s on Franklin Road on Tuesday, November 7. There are no suspects in this case.

A shopper’s wallet was stolen from her purse while she shopped at a business at 8105 Moores Lane on Friday afternoon, November 10. A blonde female in her 40s as well as a male wearing a dark jacket are listed as suspects.

Jewelry was taken from a jewelry box in the master bedroom of a home on the 6000 block of Foxborough Square on Saturday afternoon, November 11. There are no suspects.

On Saturday night, November 11 a wallet was stolen from an open locker at Above All Extreme Air Sports at 1647 Mallory Lane. Police listed a heavy set female in her late teens to early 20s as a suspect.

The last item on the crime report suggests a criminal with a green thumb. Early on Tuesday, November 14, 13 landscaping plants were lifted from a plant bed on the 6400 block of Waterford Drive. There are no suspects.