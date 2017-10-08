CRIME REPORT: Car break-ins at Civitan Park, police recover stolen car

A traffic stop led to the recovery of a stolen car, a home in The Governor’s Club was broken into, and three vehicles had their windows smashed at Civitan Park, according to last week’s crime report from the Brentwood Police Department.

On Tuesday morning, Oct. 3 Brentwood police pulled over a car near the intersection of I-65 and Moores Lane. Police discovered that the car they had pulled over had been reported stolen in Nashville. Police arrested the suspect.

A home on Governor’s Way in The Governor’s Club was reportedly broken into some time between Saturday, Sept. 16 and Sunday, October 1. Forced entry was made through a bedroom window, but nothing was stolen, according to the report. The crime report preceding this one had included information about another break-in in The Governor’s Club, this one on Friday, Sept. 22. Nothing was reported stolen in that incident either.

In car-related news, often Brentwood’s police reports contain incidents that involve thefts from unlocked cars. This week’s report, though, states that four cars were broken into after thieves smashed their windows.

Three of those cars had their windows broken on Thursday morning, Sept. 28 at Civitan Park on Concord Road. The only item reported stolen on the crime report is a portable laminating machine. Police do not have any suspects in this case.

Another car was broken into on Friday morning, Sept. 29 on the campus of Fellowship Bible Church on Franklin Road. Money was taken from that car. Police have no suspects.

The crime report lists several other thefts that occurred recenctly in Brentwood:

A wallet was stolen from the women’s restroom of a business on the 8100 block of Moores Lane on Saturday, Sept. 23. There are no suspects.

An 8×10 single axle trailer was taken from a driveway on the 1300 block of General MacArthur Drive on Thursday, Sept. 28. Police have no suspects.

A laptop was stolen from a guest room at the Hilton Garden Inn on Centerview Drive between Friday, Sept. 29 and Saturday, Sept. 30. Police have no suspects.

A package containing clothing was stolen from the porch of a home on the 1300 block of Devens Drive on Saturday, Sept. 30. A witness reportedly observed a teenager with a thin build take the package and leave in a black Nissan.

Money was stolen from an employee’s purse at Brentwood Baptist Church on Monday, Oct. 2. There are no suspects.

Finally, someone reportedly stole a kid’s bicycle from a school bus stop on Wednesday, Oct. 4. The child left the bike at the stop, and it was taken. There are no suspects.