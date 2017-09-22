CRIME REPORT: A flurry of car-related thefts

Six cars were either broken into or entered illegally during the past week in Brentwood, according to the latest crime analysis provided by the Brentwood Police Department.

The week also saw a number of non-car related thefts.

The first incident involving a car took place on Wednesday night, Sept. 13 at the MAPCO Mart at 8009 Moores Lane. A thief entered an unlocked car and took tools, a radar detector and other personal items. The police describes the suspect as a white male, 20 to 25 years old and weighing approximately 160 pounds. The suspect had a shaved head and was wearing a gray jacket and jeans when he fled in a Ford SUV.

The next two car-related crimes occurred near one another at around the same time on the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 14. First, a car parked at the Brentwood Family YMCA on Concord Road had its front driver’s side window broken. Nothing was reported stolen from the car.

Just around the corner on the 1200 block of Knox Valley Drive, though, another car had its rear passenger window broken. Someone made off with a purse that had been left in that car. Police have no suspects for these two incidents.

This past Saturday night into Sunday morning there were three other car-related incidents that also took place at roughly the same time in the same area. Someone stole money, sunglasses and a car key from an unlocked car on the 300 block of Fountainbrooke Drive. Nearby, on the 400 block of Childe Harolds Lane, two unlocked cars were entered illegally. A handgun, a laptop and a purse were stolen from those cars. There are no suspects in these crimes.

Several other thefts were also reported in Brentwood this past week.

Checks were stolen from a checkbook in a house on the 200 block of Brentwood Pointe. There are no suspects.

A utility trailer was taken from the driveway of a home on the 9500 block of Butler Drive on Thursday, Sept. 14. There are no suspects listed for this crime.

Money was stolen from a backpack in the women’s locker room at the Indoor Sports Complex on Heritage Way. This theft occurred early on Friday, Sept. 15. Police have no suspects.

A package was lifted from the porch of a home on 1600 Covington Drive on Tuesday evening, Sept. 19. No suspects are listed on the report.

A lockbox key and a driver’s license were reported stolen from a jewelry box on the 300 block of Wheatfield Circle. Police have no suspects in connection to this crime.

Finally, there were three reported instances of vandalism on this week’s report.

The first involves Brentwood Academy’s soccer field. Between the evening of Thursday, Sept. 7 and the evening of Sunday, Sept. 10 someone drove a car onto the field, damaging the turf. The police report says a suspect was identified but not prosecuted for this crime.

A man’s mailbox was damaged on the 500 block of Sunberry Court. Someone stuck something in the key slot of the mailbox. There are no suspects.

In the last case, a fish feeder at the Owl Creek subdivision HOA was damaged on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 17. Police have no suspects.