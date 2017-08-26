Brentwood erases early deficit to hurdle Cane Ridge

By SAM McGAW | Photos by ANDY COLLIGNON

Cane Ridge (1-1) jumped to a fast start, but the Brentwood Bruins (2-0) were in it for the long haul.

After falling behind 14-0 midway through the first quarter, the Bruins rattled off 34 unanswered points and forced six takeaways to defeat the Ravens 41-21 on the road Friday.

“We just kept saying let’s play our game and don’t press,” Brentwood quarterback Carson Shacklett said about the early deficit. “We knew they are a really outstanding team that can score a bunch of points. We went with the process and battled back.”

Shacklett passed for 236 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 37 yards.

All three of his touchdown strikes came on go routes down the sideline.

“We were getting press-man coverage, and we feel really good about our receiving corps, so we wanted to throw some deep balls and give them a shot,” Brentwood head coach Ron Crawford said.

The Bruins’ defense registered six sacks, five quarterback pressures, five interceptions and one fumble recovery.

“Our defense is stout,” Shacklett said. “They showed that against Franklin last week. Coach Crawford can really prepare for teams. He’s a great coach and I’m glad I can play for him.”

After Cane Ridge took a 7-0 lead on a 28-yard touchdown reception by Jared McCray, the Bruins fumbled on the ensuing kickoff. A few plays later, Ravens running back Devon Starling took a run up the middle 23 yards to the house for a 14-point lead with 5:47 left in the first quarter.

“When we were down 14 points, we talked about it and decided we wouldn’t let it happen again,” Brentwood linebacker CJ Grissim said. “We got together and rebounded.”

Grissim racked up a team-high 10 tackles and had one quarterback pressure and an interception.

The Bruins started their scoring run with a 16-yard touchdown pass from Shacklett to receiver Chayce Bishop to cut Cane Ridge’s lead to 14-7 with 56 seconds left in the first quarter.

Shacklett evened the game with a 38-yard touchdown strike to Parker Bullion two minutes into the second frame.

An interception by Mack Anderton set up a 28-yard field goal by Matthew Phillips to give the Bruins a 17-14 advantage entering halftime.

“I was proud of the way we battled it back to get ahead at halftime and then continue to fight and battle in the second half,” Crawford said.

Following a snapping miscue on a Cane Ridge punt, Brentwood running back Carter McKechnie extended the lead to 10 with a 2-yard plunge with 8:36 left in the third quarter.

An interception by Joe Bayless led to a 31-yard field goal by Phillips for a 27-14 lead with 3:04 remaining in the third frame.

A fumble recovery by Anderton at the Cane Ridge 44 led to a 28-yard touchdown pass from Shacklett to Avery Williams just over a minute into the fourth quarter.

McCray ended Cane Ridge’s scoring drought with a 9-yard touchdown catch with 7:18 left in the game.

Grissim’s interception return to the 6-yard line was followed up by another McKechnie touchdown run to cap the scoring with 1:57 remaining.

Bullion added an interception in the end zone to seal the win.

Grant Yocam led the Bruins’ receiving corps with seven catches for 93 yards, while Bullion had three catches for 60 yards and a touchdown.

H-back Kaden Dreier added four receptions for 32 yards.

“Parker, Avery, Chayce and Kaden stepped up; everybody stepped up tonight,” Shacklett said. “It was great all-around. From Franklin to this, our offense really progressed greatly. We’re really excited about what we will do in the future.”

Brentwood hosts Dickson County (0-2) for its first home game of the season on Friday, Sept. 1.

Sam McGaw is the sports editor for Brentwood Home Page, Franklin Home Page, Nolensville Home Page and Spring Hill Home Page. Follow him on Twitter @SamMcGaw_.