Brentwood Fire & Rescue’s Swift Water Team returns from Houston

Photo: Brentwood’s Hurricane Harvey Response Team Photo: From left to Right, Engineer/ Paramedic Jason Pierce, Lieutenant/ Advanced-EMT Nick Adams, Battalion Chief/ Paramedic Scott Ellis, Engineer/ Paramedic John Russ, Firefighter/ Advanced-EMT Jeremy Keopf, and Lieutenant/ Advanced-EMT Derek Hyde

The Brentwood Fire & Rescue Department Swift Water Team just returned from Houston following a six-day deployment to help with rescue efforts after Hurricane Harvey.

They had headed down to Texas late last week as part of a larger contingent of swift water specialists from Williamson County. Altogether, 91 teams made up the Tennessee Task Force that responded to the hurricane. That task force, led by the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency and the Tennessee Association of Fire Chiefs’ Mutual Aid Network, demobilized and returned home late on Tuesday.

“While there is still so much to be done with regards to relief efforts in Houston, Hurricane Irma now has her eye on the eastern seaboard and many agencies like us, could once again be called upon to assist in the coming days,” Brentwood Fire Engineer John Russ said.

During the first two days of the deployment, the task force worked in an area southwest of Houston to provide support to rural areas. The task force was staged at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds where everyone was required to be completely self-sufficient. Williamson County and TEMA provided communication and logistical needs throughout the deployment.

“We relied on cots and tents we had brought with us,” Russ said. “The community also showed so much appreciation to all the responders with a steady flow of food and bottled water. We really appreciate their hospitality while we were there.”

On Saturday morning, crews worked directly with the Houston Fire Department conducting welfare checks on residents who chose to shelter in place.

“Several residents were very tired of the dilapidated living conditions after the hurricane, so we were able to help evacuate several people ready to leave,” Russ said.

Later, Brentwood joined efforts with local partners like the Franklin Fire Department, Knoxville Fire Department, and Williamson County Sherriff’s Office to form Strike Team 15. This specialized group checked several homes and structures for damage. The teams documented residents who chose to stay sheltered where they were. They also evacuated individuals by boat from flooded subdivisions and apartment complexes.

For the remainder of the deployment, the Tennessee Task Force broke into two teams. Then they conducted several welfare checks and performed evacuations of residents in the west side of Houston. Rescue boats and crews from Tennessee were in water for the majority of the day assisting residents.

Here is a video of Russ talking about his experience.