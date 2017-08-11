Brentwood firefighters will join MDA Fill the Boot effort

MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY ASSOCIATION

The Brentwood Fire Department will be showing its support for the Muscular Dystrophy Association again next week as its members kick off the annual Fill the Boot fundraising campaign to help kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases.

Continuing a more than 60 year tradition, numerous dedicated Brentwood firefighters will hit the streets or storefronts with boots in hand asking pedestrians, motorists, customers and other passersby to make a donation to MDA on the following dates at Publix on Moores Lane, Publix on Nolensville and Concord, Concord Road Market, and Kroger on Franklin Road in Maryland Farms.

Friday Aug. 18, 2 p.m.-4 p.m.

Saturday Aug. 19, 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Sunday Aug. 20, 1 p.m.-3 p.m.

Friday Aug. 25, 4 p.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday Aug. 26, 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Sunday Aug. 27, 4 p.m.-6 p.m.

“We are thrilled to be working with the Brentwood Fire Department for another year of Fill the Boot to help provide the funds needed to find treatments and cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS and related diseases that severely limit strength and mobility,” MDA Fundraiser, Joy Stafford said. “The dedication of these fire fighters to MDA’s mission is unwavering, spending countless hours both with Fill the Boot and MDA Summer Camp to care for the kids and adults in Central Tennessee. We know that their devotion to our families will make this year’s drive a success.”

Funds raised through Brentwood Fill the Boot event in 2017 empower families who inspire everyday Americans to help kids and adults with muscular dystrophy and related muscle-debilitating diseases live longer and grow stronger.

Contributions also help fund groundbreaking research and life-enhancing programs such as state-of-the-art support groups and Care Centers, including the MDA Care Center at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. They also help send more than 80 local kids to “the best week of the year” at MDA summer camp at Camp Widjiwagan – all at no cost to their families.