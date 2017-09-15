Brentwood, Franklin veterans take Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

MORNING POINTE SENIOR LIVING

Three Morning Pointe Senior Living residents from Brentwood and Franklin who served in World War II and the Korean War took a trip of a lifetime to Washington D.C., courtesy of the Honor Flight of Middle Tennessee.

The organization is part of a nationwide program that allows veterans to experience the war memorials at no cost.

Twenty-five veterans, including Morning Pointe residents George Williams, Tillman Britt and Leslie Fant, gathered at Nashville International Airport early Wednesday to board on their journey to remember their past.

“I was overseas for about three and a half years I flew out of England and flew P40s and B51s and I am now 93, so I am a little old but I have done well in life,” Morning Pointe of Brentwood resident and WWII veteran George Williams told WKRN Channel 2 News.

The residents met veterans from Honor Flights from five other cities during the one-day event, as they toured the war memorials, including Arlington National Cemetery. Each veteran received a polo shirt, a cap, complimentary meals, and memorabilia.

Claude Morse, Honor Flight of Middle Tennessee board chairman, says the Honor Flights are made twice a year in the fall and spring, and that the Middle Tennessee hub has sent more than 500 veterans to the nation’s capital – an experience that he says brings tears to the eyes of many.

“This day is all about the veterans,” Morse says. “It’s all about giving them a chance to see the war memorials. It’s an emotional day for a lot of them.”

It was also a day of excitement for participants like Leslie Fant, Morning Pointe of Franklin resident and U.S. Army veteran who served in both WWII and the Korean War.

Morning Pointe salutes its veterans with events and activities that honor their sacrifices as part of the life enrichment and Meaningful Day™ programs.

“It is a blessing and an honor for our residents to have the opportunity to reflect on their experiences,” says Ashley Briggs, Lantern program director at Morning Pointe. “This was truly a meaningful day for these individuals who gave all for our country.”