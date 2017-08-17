Brentwood honored by state’s police chiefs

Photo: From left, City Manager Kirk Bednar, Mayor Jill Burgin and outgoing TACP President and Brentwood Police Department Chief Jeff Hughes with Brentwood’s 2017 City Award.

By LANDON WOODROOF

Brentwood Police Department Chief Jeff Hughes recently wrapped up his term as the president of the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police.

As one of his last acts in that position he bestowed Brentwood with a prestigious honor: the TACP 2017 City Award.

“As president of the association I have the honor of giving two awards,” Hughes said at Monday’s City Commission meeting. “One is the President’s Award and one is the City Award, and the City Award is given to a city based on their support of the mission of the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police. For as long as I can remember the City of Brentwood has always supported our mission as the chiefs association.”

For that reason, Hughes said he took it upon himself to recognize Brentwood with the award.

The award was presented on Aug. 4 at the TACP 2017 Annual Conference in Murfreesboro. Mayor Jill Burgin and City Manager Kirk Bednar received the award on behalf of the city.

Hughes spent some time reflecting on his year as head of the association at Monday’s meeting.

“It was a tremendous year to serve,” he said. “It was a lot of hard work. The mission that we have to promote excellence and professionalism in law enforcement across the state of Tennessee is a huge effort that we continually pursue in the chief’s association.”

Smyrna Police Department Chief Kevin Arnold was named the president of the TACP for the next year.

“So I will become the immediate past president, which is the most coveted position,” Hughes said.