Brentwood girls tennis repeats as state champion

By CHIP CIRILLO | Photos by KINDELL MOORE

MURFREESBORO – The expectations were higher, but the result was the same.

Brentwood repeated as Class AAA girls champion with a 4-1 win over Bearden in the final at the Adams Tennis Complex on Wednesday.

“It may have been a little bit harder because I think the expectations were there for this year,” Brentwood coach Bill Jayne said of repeating vs. winning it in 2016. “Having not won it before since I’ve been coaching – to do it for the first time wasn’t expected. This year I think everyone expected us to be there and they held up their end and did it.”

Brentwood (16-0) clinched its fifth state championship when Belmont signee Nikki Christiansen beat Elisea Debord 6-1, 6-0 in No. 5 singles.

“It’s definitely the depth,” Christiansen said. “All our five lines are just great players and great people so I think that’s what gets us through.”

Brentwood junior Somer Henry, an Indiana commit who won the past two AAA singles titles, lost to Division I prospect Julia Adams 6-2, 7-6 (7-3), but the Lady Bruins won the rest of their matches.

“We played Hendersonville and afterward they tweeted, ’Watch out, anyone playing Brentwood in state. They’re a good one,’” said Henry, who has 44 DI offers.

Bearden coach Tyler Lane said Brentwood is talented at every position.

“Every player on the team could be a No. 1 player that we face throughout the season, so it’s hard to match up with a team like that,” Lane said. “Kudos to them, they’re a great team.”

Bearden (13-4) earned its 13th runner-up finish.