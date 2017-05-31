Brentwood healthcare revenue cycle manager Kemberton gets new CEO, new capital investment

Kemberton Healthcare Services, LLC, a Brentwood-based healthcare company that helps hospitals sort out complex insurance claims, such as those covered by auto insurance or workers comp, has named a new CEO following an investment by LLR Partners.

The capital will be used to support the technology-enabled revenue cycle management (RCM) company’s growth, expand sales and marketing, further enhance the company’s technology platform and fund strategic acquisitions.

Kemberton Healthcare, with headquarters in Maryland Farms, specializes in the management and collection of workers’ compensation and motor vehicle accident claims and the resolution of insurance denials for hospitals and physician practice groups. Since its founding in 2008, Kemberton Healthcare has grown to serve over 150 hospitals in over 25 states.

In connection with LLR’s investment, George Abatjoglou, former president of Provider Solutions at CIOX Health, will become CEO of Kemberton Healthcare. Abatjoglou brings more than 20 years of experience leading healthcare technology and services organizations including IOD Incorporated (prior LLR investment), eWebHealth, ChartOne, Xchange Inc. and McKesson Health Solutions. Brandon Rife, co-founder and CEO of Kemberton Healthcare, will continue to play a critical role in driving the company’s growth as president and a member of the Board of Directors.

“Brandon Rife, Cody Clayton, Chris Roark and their impressive management team have built a high growth business by leveraging technology and efficient claims management processes to deliver market-leading performance. Kemberton advocates for both patients and providers and consistently delivers exceptional service to its clients,” Abatjoglou said in a press release announcing the changes. “I am excited to join the team and to partner with LLR again. We have a strong opportunity ahead to expand our client relationships as hospitals look for more efficient ways to resolve their complex claims and maximize their revenue and collections.”

“We developed a great relationship with George Abatjoglou while scaling IOD Incorporated together and are excited to partner with George, Brandon and the Kemberton team to help accelerate the company’s growth opportunities,” said Zack Sigal, vice president at LLR Partners.

“Cody, Chris and I take great pride in our employees and the strong customer relationships we’ve built over the years, and we are excited about this next phase in Kemberton’s growth,” Rife said. “We are excited to partner with industry leaders like George and LLR to build on what we have today, while continuing to deliver on our promise to our clients and employees.”

Kemberton Healthcare was advised in this transaction by Silvermark Partners.