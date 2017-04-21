Brentwood High broadcast students win top honors again

Shown in the front row are: Rachel Ault, Katie Hart, Stephanie Steel, Morgan Yoder. Back: Ryan Tyler, Matthew Willoughby, Jack Burke, Reed Smith. // SUBMITTED PHOTO

BRENTWOOD HIGH SCHOOL

For the second year in a row, Brentwood High School’s TV & Film Department won MidSouth Regional National Academy of Television Arts and Science (NATAS) Awards for Best Newscast and Best Public Service Announcement.

The WBHS 9 newscast from December 16, 2016, was produced by Rachel Ault, Morgan Yoder, Stephanie Steele, Reed Smith, Ryan Tyler, Katie Hart, Jack Burke and Matthew Willoughby. Here is a link to the newscast: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=Ll43bxE3pjw&t=709s

Also placing first at NATAS was “Gun Safety,” produced by Christian Gilliam, JJ Blanton, Katie Hart, Morgan Yoder and Ryan Tyler. This is a link to the PSA:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FpA4CntADEQ

“I’m very proud of the winners, as well as the three other groups that were nominated,” said BHS TV & Film instructor Ronnie Adcock. “To repeat is just a great feeling. We put a lot of emphasis on our newscasts and producing quality PSAs. That effort paid off again.”

Brentwood High won the same two categories at the 2016 NATAS Student Production Awards. Both winners now qualify for the National Finals in Washington, D.C., in October. Awards were presented at Vanderbilt University’s John Seigenthaler Center on April 20.