Brentwood High dance team is back on top with state championship

The Brentwood High School Bruinettes dance team are back on top after winning their first state title in seven years on Saturday at the TSSAA State Dance Championships at MTSU’s Murphy Center.

The Brentwood High School Bruinettes dance team held hands and their breath as they anxiously awaited the winner of their division to be named at the competition.

When time came to announce the winner, the Bruinettes jumped with delight to hear their name called as the 2017 State Champions.

The competition was tight as Williamson County divisional rival Ravenwood High School also had a strong showing.

“I am so proud to be a part of a team that puts in the time, energy and dedication necessary to win a State championship,” senior dancer Maddie Mercurio said in a press release announcing the victory. “We appreciate our coaches for pushing us to be our best.”

The team is coached by Lynzey Fulco, Kirstin Hawk and Andrea Goble.

“We could not be more proud of this team,” Hawk said in the press release. “They have trusted us from the beginning, and they truly believed in themselves and their teammates.”

The girls danced to “Believe” as a nod to their belief in the goal of winning a state title.

“We believed that winning State was possible with hard work and true teamwork,” Hawk said “These girls have grown so much and shined today.”

Mercurio and Hannah Mu were the captains of the 21-member dance team.

“Representing my school at State has been such an honor, Mu said. “I’m so proud of this team for all their hard work.”

The Bruinettes are now setting their sights on a strong showing at Nationals in Orlando in March.