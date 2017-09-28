Brentwood High homecoming royalty preside over a win

Brentwood High School celebrated Homecoming Week Sept. 18 to 22, and topped it off Friday night with a 49-7 win at home against Nolensville.

The Bruins Homecoming Court was introduced on the field.

Queen and King were Sydney Sheehan and Jack Lippe. Members of the court were Abby Jordan and Parker Kasiewicz, Skylar Johnson and Harris Smidt, Rebekah Caldwell and Benjamin Schwartz, Sarah Carroll and Peter O’Brien, Bella D’Aprile and Joshua Oosting, Channie Hubbard and Griffin Goodheart.

Emma Curran and James Parker, and the fathers of Sydney Sheehan and Jack Lippe, also were recognized.