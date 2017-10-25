Brentwood High nods to the spooky season with "A Haunting We Will Go"

BRENTWOOD HIGH SCHOOL

A Haunting We will Go, the story of a woman’s stay in a haunted hotel that is scheduled for demolition, opens Thursday, Oct. 26, at Brentwood High School.

Performances are 7 p.m. on Thursday, Saturday and Monday (Oct. 26, 28 and 30) and at 2 p.m. on Sunday (Oct. 29) in the performing arts building.

A Haunting We will Go is about Norma Corwin, who made a childhood vow that once in her life she would spend a night alone in “The Inn of the Three Sisters,” an eerie and forbidding hotel famous for an unsolved murder, horrifying spirit manifestations, and murderous intrigue. When she learns the inn is to be dynamited to make way for a new highway, she decides the time is now (or never) and the “fun” begins.

The show stars Julianna Hayes as Norma, Annalee McConnell as her assistant and many other students in this fun-filled show.

Tickets are available at www.brentwoodhs.seatyourself. biz.