Brentwood High School Band wins Grand Champion at Music City Invitational

Saturday October 21, Brentwood High School marching band on Saturday, Oct. 21, was named Grand Champion in the Large Division (AAA/AAAA) at the 39th Annual Music City Invitational at McGavock High School in Nashville.

Father Ryan High School won Grand Champion of the Small Schools Division (A/AA).

The morning and afternoon included preliminary competition between 21 bands. Finals performances of the top 10 bands were performed later that night. Brentwood won the Overall Music Performance, Overall Visual Performance, Overall General Effect Performance and Grand Champion trophies with a score of 94.20.

Hernando High School, from northern Mississippi near Memphis, was a point lower than Brentwood for second place. Father Ryan was fourth overall, behind Jasper High School.

During the preliminary performance, Brentwood came in 2nd place for Class 4A in preliminary competition and first place for Outstanding Music Performance.

The Brentwood High School band will travel to Austin Peay University this Saturday (Oct. 28) to perform in the Mid-South Marching Invitational at Austin Peay State University. They will perform at 4:15 p.m.

This year’s band performance is titled “WHAT IF”. It addresses the questions that define your future. What if you choose Joy? Anger? Love? Hate? Peace? Or Chaos?

The Brentwood High School band will perform their 2017 show at their Friends and Family performance at 5 p.m. on Nov. 4 at the Brentwood High School football stadium. Admission is free.