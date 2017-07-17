Brentwood High School Dance Team to hold dance clinic for kindergarten through eighth

The BHS Bruinettes are holding a dance clinic to fundraise for their team for students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

The clinic will be held at Brentwood High School on Murray Lane on Sunday, August 27 from 2 to 5 p.m. The clinic is open to all students interested in learning dance skills and choreography.

The cost is $45 for those who register before August 16, 2017. For anyone registering after that date, the price is $50.

Clinic participants will receive a t-shirt to wear at the dance clinic and the Brentwood High School football game. All students are being asked to wear black shorts or pants and clean tennis shoes or jazz shoes.

All who register on or before August 16 will receive a t-shirt, snacks and pom poms. These items will be limited after the registration date. For students with a peanut allergy, peanut-free snacks will be provided during the clinic break.

After the clinic, dancers will perform a pre-game routine at the Brentwood High School football game to showcase what they’ve learned.

If you have any questions, you can contact Mindy at (708) 717-9109 or email her at mindy@goudy.us or Lori at (615) 598-1833 or lorimercurio1@gmail.com.