Brentwood High vocalists earn spots on All State Honor Choir

BRENTWOOD HIGH SCHOOL

Nine Brentwood High Chorus students were selected to the All-State Honor Choir.

The best students from across the state are selected to be in All-State.

Tennessee is split into three regions and the top students from Middle, East and West Tennessee will perform in Nashville in the spring .

Alex Cook was selected first chair for second soprano.

The BHS Chorus Department is led by Natalie Pratt.

All-State Honor Choir Students:

Georgia Winkler

Nikkole Dittler

Alex Cook

Virginia Guerrero

Sydnei Humphrey-Davis

Carol Morse

Easton Freeze

Sam McAllister

Will Ryan

All-State alternates:

Grace Choi

Noah McAllister

Coby Warkentin

For more information, contact BHS Choir instructor Natalie Pratt at nataliep1@wcs.edu.