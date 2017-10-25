Brentwood High vocalists earn spots on All State Honor Choir

BRENTWOOD HIGH SCHOOL
Nine Brentwood High Chorus students were selected to the All-State Honor Choir.
The best students from across the state are selected to be in All-State.
Tennessee is split into three regions and the top students from Middle, East and West Tennessee will perform in Nashville in the spring .
Alex Cook was selected first chair for second soprano.
The BHS Chorus Department is led by Natalie Pratt.
All-State Honor Choir Students:
Georgia Winkler
Nikkole Dittler
Alex Cook
Virginia Guerrero
Sydnei Humphrey-Davis
Carol Morse
Easton Freeze
Sam McAllister
Will Ryan
All-State alternates:
Grace Choi
Noah McAllister
Coby Warkentin
For more information, contact BHS Choir instructor Natalie Pratt at nataliep1@wcs.edu.