Brentwood High’s Hasty is fastest in two-mile race in Seattle

By CHIP CIRILLO

Brentwood junior Brodey Hasty won the two-mile race against a field of the nation’s top seniors at the Brooks PR Invitational in Seattle on Saturday.

“I was pretty ready for anything that was going to happen,” Hasty said.

He recorded a time of 8:45.95 in windy conditions, outkicking California state champion Luis Grijalva.

“Luckily, I didn’t have to lead much because of the way that the race went down,” Hasty said. “There were about 60 to 80 meters left (when I kicked). In this particular scenario, it was just a better opportunity to sit until the final straightaway.”

Hasty, one of the nation’s top prospects, won the mile at the Festival of Miles in St. Louis and the Music City Distance Carnival recently.

He recorded the nation’s third-best time (4:01.75) ever by a junior and beat the state record by nearly 4 seconds.

“I wouldn’t like to say names quite yet, but I’m down to about six to seven (schools),” Hasty said of recruiting. “I’m getting ready to start talking about official visits and what not.”

Hasty and teammate Scott Thompson could break the 4-minute barrier in the mile next season.

“I’d like to take another shot at it,” Hasty said. “It obviously depends on the race and what not.”

Only 12 milers from the U.S. have broken the barrier this year.