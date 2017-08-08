Brentwood HS volunteer took money for private lessons since 2011-12

BY SARAH GRACE TAYLOR

A Williamson County Schools internal investigation found a Brentwood High School volunteer coach pressured parents into paying for lessons for nearly six years.

Guy Avery, a volunteer track coach, pushed parents of athletes to pay him directly and through travel expenses in exchange for training.

“At the end of the day, we found there was some inappropriate behavior by some individuals that were associated with our track program,” Superintendent Mike Looney said Tuesday. “We have since that time distanced ourselves from those individuals so that parents no longer feel obliged to seek private coaching.”

During the annual back-to-school media day, Looney addressed the issue saying this was not the first investigation of Avery’s practices.

According to Looney, parents first complained to the school in 2011 or 2012, saying they were being driven to pay Avery.

“We had investigated it and determined there was no wrongdoing, but quite frankly the investigation didn’t go deep enough,” Looney said. “At the end of the day, he was charging parents to train members of the track team he was already coaching.”

According to Looney, though Avery had no say over the varsity roster. He was strong-arming parents into paid training.

“When I read an email that says ‘If you don’t have the money to pay me, give me your car,’ I would say you are forcing people to pay you,” Looney said in reference to an email from Avery found in the investigation.

In the six years Avery was using Brentwood High’s property and equipment for the training, Brentwood Principal Kevin Keidel and Athletic Director Ron Seigenthaler knew about the complaints but made no efforts to mediate.

In a letter to parents in July, Looney said each staff member was appropriately punished for their involvement.

“[Keidel and Seigenthaler] are both outstanding administrators, individuals and professionals,” Looney said Tuesday. “They just did not handle this matter the way I expected them to. While we have taken corrective action with them, I still have the highest regard for them.”

Since the investigation, Keidel was suspended for one day without pay, Seigenthaler was also suspended and Avery has been banned from WCS campuses until further notice.

Additionally, the school board amended policy Monday night to more clearly define ethical practices related to the event.

