Team’s Cooperstown dream takes them to Sweet 16

By LANDON WOODROOF

The Brentwood Knights baseball team is back from Cooperstown, New York.

While the team did not come out on top in the tournament they went there to play, the Knights nevertheless have a lot to show, and remember, from their trip.

The Home Page first reported on the Knights baseball team a couple of weeks ago as they were headed out to New York for the Cooperstown Dreams Park tournament. The Knights, a local travel team made up of players 12 years old and under, were set to face a 104-team field of competitors.

As it turns out, the Knights made it to the Sweet 16 stage of the tournament where they were seeded 15. They lost a 5-4 squeaker to the number-two seed to end their competitive play in Cooperstown.

“It was a really good game,” coach Mark Murray said. “We actually led for five out of the six innings and gave up two home runs, one in the 5th and one in the 6th.”

In the previous Home Page article Murray had professed his love for close games since they often involve a high level of play. This game was no exception.

“It was tough to lose that way, but neither team made a mistake so there weren’t any errors,” he said. “It was just a well-played game, and they got one bigger hit than we did.”

Overall, the Knights played nine baseball games in four days in Cooperstown, a record for the team. Playing that many games in such a short span of time required a lot of flexibility with the lineup. Murray said 10 of the team’s 11 players ended up pitching at the tournament.

“When you play nine games you better have a lot of pitching otherwise you’re not gonna make it as far as we did,” he said.

The tournament provided an opportunity for memorable experiences off the field as well. Murray mentioned the barracks where all 104 teams as well as their coaches stayed.

There was also the team’s trip to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. The Knights spent about three hours there one morning.

“It was awesome,” Murray said. “We had challenged each kid to find their favorite player in the hall of fame and get their picture taken in front of their statue.” Pictures were taken alongside statues of Ted Williams, Hank Aaron, Ty Cobb and Babe Ruth, among others.

As much as the Knights were looking forward to the tournament, Murray said it ended up being even better than they had imagined.

“It surpassed our expectations in every way,” he said. It was a “great baseball experience, a great bonding experience for the kids and for the coaches and families, so definitely a once in a lifetime adventure, and everybody came back with smiles on their faces.”

The Knights had undertaken several fundraising efforts in advance of the trip, which coach Mark Murray said cost in excess of $20,000. The team plans an additional fundraiser to help recoup costs some time in the near future.

Until then if you are interested in making a donation to the Brentwood Knights you can email Murray at mmurray@hobbs.tn